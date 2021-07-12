Tranche Finance Trading Down 8.5% This Week (SLICE)

Tranche Finance (CURRENCY:SLICE) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 12th. One Tranche Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.85 or 0.00002513 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tranche Finance has a market capitalization of $16.93 million and $716,981.00 worth of Tranche Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tranche Finance has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002969 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00053581 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003041 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00017416 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $310.10 or 0.00920300 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000374 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005440 BTC.

Tranche Finance Profile

Tranche Finance (CRYPTO:SLICE) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Tranche Finance’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Tranche Finance’s official Twitter account is @TrancheFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Tranche is a decentralized protocol for managing risk. The protocol integrates with any interest accrual token, such as Compound's cTokens and AAVE's aTokens, to create two new interest-bearing instruments, one with a fixed-rate, Tranche A, and one with a variable rate, Tranche B. The protocol is currently integrated with Compound and charges fees in Dai and ETH. Accrued fees are exchanged for SLICE tokens through Uniswap pools. SLICE holders can vote on protocol parameters and other governance issues, as well as stake their SLICE or SLICE-LP tokens for rewards. “

Buying and Selling Tranche Finance

