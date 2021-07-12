TravelNote Price Tops $0.0116 (TVNT)

TravelNote (CURRENCY:TVNT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. During the last seven days, TravelNote has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. TravelNote has a market cap of $24,969.87 and approximately $2,843.00 worth of TravelNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TravelNote coin can now be purchased for $0.0116 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003017 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001903 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00044891 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.26 or 0.00112365 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.51 or 0.00158345 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,177.99 or 1.00054548 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002881 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $318.11 or 0.00959325 BTC.

TravelNote’s total supply is 2,333,333 coins and its circulating supply is 2,153,333 coins. TravelNote’s official Twitter account is @TravelNote2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TravelNote is ico.travelnote.io

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TravelNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TravelNote should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TravelNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

