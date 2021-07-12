Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trevena, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics for G protein coupled receptors. The Company’s product pipeline includes TRV027, TRV130, TRV734 and Delta opioid biased ligand which are in different clinical phases. Trevena, Inc. is based in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Trevena in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Trevena has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.31.

NASDAQ:TRVN opened at $1.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $266.50 million, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 2.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.77. Trevena has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $3.68.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.55 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trevena will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Carrie L. Bourdow acquired 56,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.79 per share, with a total value of $100,598.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in Trevena during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Trevena by 149.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,087,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,736,000 after buying an additional 1,250,265 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Trevena by 200.0% during the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Trevena by 81.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 376,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 168,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Trevena by 10.8% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 284,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 27,691 shares during the last quarter. 16.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trevena Company Profile

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute lung injury contributing to acute respiratory distress syndrome and abnormal blood clotting in patients with COVID-19; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

