TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Analysts at Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the investment management company’s stock.

TPVG has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer started coverage on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.25.

NYSE:TPVG opened at $15.51 on Monday. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $16.80. The company has a market capitalization of $479.52 million, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.40.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The investment management company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 57.89%. The business had revenue of $19.97 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 17.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 542,366 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,837,000 after purchasing an additional 81,562 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 13,705.4% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 350,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,063,000 after purchasing an additional 347,842 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 231,924 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 3.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 204,689 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 6,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 27.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 198,336 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 42,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.97% of the company’s stock.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp is a business development company specializing investments in growth stage. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, equipment financings, revolving loans, and direct equity investments. The fund seeks to invest in e-commerce, entertainment, technology and life sciences sector.

