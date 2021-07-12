TrustToken Achieves Market Cap of $50.87 Million (TRU)

TrustToken (CURRENCY:TRU) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. TrustToken has a market cap of $50.87 million and approximately $529,282.00 worth of TrustToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrustToken coin can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000526 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, TrustToken has traded 45.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003055 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00052545 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002966 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003054 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00016741 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $293.33 or 0.00895972 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000374 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005466 BTC.

TrustToken Coin Profile

TrustToken (TRU) is a coin. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2020. TrustToken’s total supply is 1,449,806,778 coins and its circulating supply is 250,857,660 coins. The official message board for TrustToken is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079 . TrustToken’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrustToken’s official website is truefi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

TrustToken Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrustToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

