TTM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTMI) COO Philip Titterton Sells 6,809 Shares of Stock

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTMI) COO Philip Titterton sold 6,809 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $97,845.33.

Philip Titterton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 21st, Philip Titterton sold 7,226 shares of TTM Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $104,487.96.

TTMI stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.13. 905,342 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,014,323. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.54 and a twelve month high of $15.36.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates PCB and RF&S Components segments. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

