Tudor Pickering & Holt Increases Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Price Target to C$7.50

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its price target boosted by Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

WCP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Tudor Pickering restated a buy rating and issued a C$7.00 target price on shares of Whitecap Resources in a report on Monday, May 17th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, CIBC restated an outperform rating and issued a C$7.50 target price on shares of Whitecap Resources in a report on Monday, May 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Whitecap Resources currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$7.75.

WCP stock opened at C$6.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$3.93 billion and a PE ratio of 9.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$5.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.34. Whitecap Resources has a 1 year low of C$2.12 and a 1 year high of C$6.82.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$471.65 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Whitecap Resources will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0151 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Whitecap Resources’s payout ratio is currently 26.15%.

In related news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$6.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$62,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,443,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$15,272,725. Also, Director Gregory Scott Fletcher purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.39 per share, with a total value of C$26,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 126,083 shares in the company, valued at C$679,587.37. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 16,500 shares of company stock valued at $98,675.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

