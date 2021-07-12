Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $11.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Tufin Software Technologies Ltd develops security software. It provides a security policy management platform which brings automation and analytics to security and network operations. Tufin Software Technologies Ltd is based in Ramat Gan, Israel. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TUFN. Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a hold rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a market perform rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.25.

TUFN opened at $9.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.06. The firm has a market cap of $351.52 million, a P/E ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 1.56. Tufin Software Technologies has a 1 year low of $6.34 and a 1 year high of $20.11.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $21.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 29.67% and a negative return on equity of 40.43%. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tufin Software Technologies will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TUFN. ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 4,420.0% during the 1st quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 809,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,495,000 after buying an additional 791,187 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in Tufin Software Technologies by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,574,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,156,000 after purchasing an additional 510,285 shares during the last quarter. Mak Capital One LLC lifted its stake in Tufin Software Technologies by 223.2% during the first quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 395,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,155,000 after purchasing an additional 273,238 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Tufin Software Technologies by 201.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 328,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 219,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Tufin Software Technologies by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 517,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,458,000 after purchasing an additional 128,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.16% of the company’s stock.

About Tufin Software Technologies

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

