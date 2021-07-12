Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.11

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) declared an annual dividend on Monday, July 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1127 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Monday, August 9th. This represents a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has decreased its dividend payment by 87.5% over the last three years.

NYSE TKC traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,404. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 1 year low of $4.36 and a 1 year high of $6.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.56.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter.

TKC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Cyprus, Germany, and the Netherlands. It operates through two segments, Turkcell Turkey and Turkcell International. It offers voice, data, and video communication solutions to its individual and corporate customers; and broadband services.

