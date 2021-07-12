UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires New Stake in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,922,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACVA. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in ACV Auctions in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in ACV Auctions in the first quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in ACV Auctions during the 1st quarter valued at $677,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ACV Auctions during the 1st quarter valued at $865,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in ACV Auctions during the 1st quarter valued at $1,634,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. assumed coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

ACV Auctions stock opened at $23.36 on Monday. ACV Auctions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.66 and a fifty-two week high of $37.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $69.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.47 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Waterman sold 94,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $2,233,601.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

