UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $7.79 Million Stock Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,337 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $7,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SFE Investment Counsel boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 11,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 11,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 318.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLH stock opened at $92.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.22 and a twelve month high of $96.47. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45 and a beta of 1.74.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.17. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $808.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.56 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CLH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Clean Harbors from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Clean Harbors in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.80.

In related news, Director Rod Marlin sold 6,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total value of $659,214.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,335.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

