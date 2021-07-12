UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 59.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,682 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 123,245 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.14% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $7,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 44.2% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,027,597 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $178,935,000 after purchasing an additional 621,872 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,229,302 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $108,486,000 after acquiring an additional 6,093 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 402.9% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,539 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 12,449 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 152.4% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 6,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.90.

Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $97.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of -211.46 and a beta of 0.23. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.19 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.73. The company has a current ratio of 6.40, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $141.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.66 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 3,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total value of $303,873.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP James Leal sold 7,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $713,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,922 shares of company stock worth $1,417,175. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

