UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 133,440 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 10,611 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $7,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LPX. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,026 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,028 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LPX opened at $59.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.87. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $25.95 and a 12 month high of $76.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.98 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 63.93%. The company’s revenue was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 14.85%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Louisiana-Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.13.

In related news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 8,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total transaction of $548,080.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,372,320.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

