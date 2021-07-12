UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 27,497 Shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,497 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.14% of CIT Group worth $7,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CIT Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,128,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CIT Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,379,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $637,660,000 after purchasing an additional 762,474 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CIT Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $762,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of CIT Group by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,293,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,448,000 after purchasing an additional 576,489 shares during the period. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CIT Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,309,000. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CIT Group alerts:

Shares of CIT Group stock opened at $48.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. CIT Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.65 and a 12-month high of $55.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.12.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $1.49. CIT Group had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $557.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.43) EPS. CIT Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CIT Group Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. CIT Group’s payout ratio is -200.00%.

CIT has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of CIT Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. boosted their price objective on shares of CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of CIT Group from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.06.

About CIT Group

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for CIT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.