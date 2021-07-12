UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 3,666 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 1.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 246,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,666 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $6,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 582,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,714,000 after buying an additional 140,041 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 259.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 939,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,884,000 after buying an additional 678,402 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter worth approximately $337,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter worth approximately $363,000. Finally, Loveless Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. 96.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SFM stock opened at $26.54 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.24. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a one year low of $18.21 and a one year high of $29.35.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 4.36%. Sprouts Farmers Market’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

SFM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.67.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 26,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total value of $694,892.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Gilliam Phipps sold 2,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $60,802.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It operates through Healthy Grocery Stores segment. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

