UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 865 Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,464 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 865 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.16% of Wintrust Financial worth $6,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 77.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Van Strum & Towne Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTFC stock opened at $75.32 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.60. Wintrust Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.28 and a fifty-two week high of $87.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $448.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.02 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 19.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.50%.

WTFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Truist Securities upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wintrust Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.33.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

