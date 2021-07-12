UBS Group AG Boosts Holdings in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ)

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ) by 35.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PEZ. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,302,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after acquiring an additional 5,465 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management increased its stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 679.6% in the 1st quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 39,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 34,633 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,436,000.

Get Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF alerts:

NASDAQ PEZ opened at $91.09 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.99. Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.67 and a fifty-two week high of $97.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer companies.

See Also: The four types of profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.