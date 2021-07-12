UBS Group AG Buys 16,508 Shares of SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE)

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) by 55.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,508 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in SeaSpine were worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPNE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,862,042 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,493,000 after buying an additional 25,782 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,584 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 7,564 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 272,903 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,762,000 after buying an additional 12,436 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 268.9% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,180 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 11,065 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,779 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 5,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of SeaSpine from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of SeaSpine from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of SeaSpine from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of SeaSpine from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SeaSpine has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

NASDAQ SPNE opened at $19.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $634.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. SeaSpine Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $8.78 and a 1-year high of $22.97.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $41.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.75 million. SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 25.16% and a negative net margin of 27.06%. Research analysts expect that SeaSpine Holdings Co. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

