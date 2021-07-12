UBS Group AG Decreases Stock Holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

UBS Group AG reduced its stake in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 85.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,788 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Invictus RG purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 4th quarter worth $146,000. White Square Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 4th quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 14,050.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

SMAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. upped their price objective on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Smartsheet from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Smartsheet from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Smartsheet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.81.

Shares of SMAR stock opened at $74.93 on Monday. Smartsheet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $40.21 and a fifty-two week high of $85.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.19 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.57.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 22.90% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. The firm had revenue of $117.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Smartsheet news, CFO Pete Godbole purchased 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.10 per share, for a total transaction of $106,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.77, for a total value of $437,197.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 365,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,657,890.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 344,765 shares of company stock worth $22,872,116 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

