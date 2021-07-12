UBS Group AG Has $885,000 Holdings in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK)

UBS Group AG raised its position in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,973 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.12% of Heritage Commerce worth $885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTBK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,945,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,606,000 after purchasing an additional 236,430 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 17.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,662,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,191,000 after purchasing an additional 832,326 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,704,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,993,000 after purchasing an additional 18,476 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,427,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,665,000 after purchasing an additional 44,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 919,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,152,000 after purchasing an additional 181,886 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTBK opened at $11.26 on Monday. Heritage Commerce Corp has a 52 week low of $6.13 and a 52 week high of $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $676.76 million, a P/E ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.67.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 28.74% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $37.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.99 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 82.54%.

In other Heritage Commerce news, Director Robert Moles sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total value of $52,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,312.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HTBK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Heritage Commerce from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Heritage Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.13.

Heritage Commerce Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

