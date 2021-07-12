UBS Group AG Lowers Holdings in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS)

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) by 29.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 25,188 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.12% of CarParts.com worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of CarParts.com during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CarParts.com during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 7,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 7,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Capital upped their price objective on CarParts.com from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

In other news, CFO David Meniane sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $2,024,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Lev Peker sold 13,589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $266,208.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,155,045 shares in the company, valued at $22,627,331.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 173,423 shares of company stock worth $3,364,158 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

CarParts.com stock opened at $18.76 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.70. CarParts.com, Inc. has a one year low of $9.39 and a one year high of $23.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $902.22 million, a PE ratio of -268.00 and a beta of 2.72.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $144.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.62 million. CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. Equities research analysts predict that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarParts.com Company Profile

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

