UBS Group AG Raises Position in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK)

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK) by 25.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,197 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in National Presto Industries were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NPK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,415 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,581,000 after buying an additional 8,936 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,736 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,621 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 229,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $20,268,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,898 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the period. 57.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NPK opened at $100.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $707.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.98. National Presto Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.49 and a twelve month high of $117.87.

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter. National Presto Industries had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $81.03 million for the quarter.

National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small appliances, and defense and safety products primarily in North America. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control single thermostatic control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

