UBS Group AG Reduces Position in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

UBS Group AG decreased its stake in shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,122 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,639 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.05% of Griffon worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Griffon by 128.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 30,189 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 16,973 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Griffon by 126.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 90,525 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 50,625 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Griffon in the first quarter valued at $169,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Griffon in the first quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Griffon by 22.5% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 506,312 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,756,000 after purchasing an additional 93,000 shares during the period. 72.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Griffon from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Griffon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

Shares of GFF opened at $25.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.97. Griffon Co. has a 12 month low of $16.93 and a 12 month high of $29.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $634.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.83 million. Griffon had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 3.49%. As a group, analysts predict that Griffon Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.75%.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer and professional products, home and building products, and defense electronics businesses primarily in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and China. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools.

