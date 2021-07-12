UBS Group Analysts Give United Internet (ETR:UTDI) a €36.00 Price Target

United Internet (ETR:UTDI) received a €36.00 ($42.35) price target from analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.07% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Independent Research set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on United Internet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Barclays set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on United Internet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Internet in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on United Internet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on United Internet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Internet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €42.09 ($49.52).

Shares of UTDI stock opened at €33.94 ($39.93) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion and a PE ratio of 18.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €34.52. United Internet has a 1 year low of €29.35 ($34.53) and a 1 year high of €43.88 ($51.62).

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

