UBS Group Analysts Give United Internet (ETR:UTDI) a €36.00 Price Target

United Internet (ETR:UTDI) received a €36.00 ($42.35) price target from analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.07% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Independent Research set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on United Internet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Barclays set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on United Internet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Internet in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on United Internet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on United Internet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Internet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €42.09 ($49.52).

Shares of UTDI stock opened at €33.94 ($39.93) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion and a PE ratio of 18.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €34.52. United Internet has a 1 year low of €29.35 ($34.53) and a 1 year high of €43.88 ($51.62).

About United Internet

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

