UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Shares Down 5.1%

UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) traded down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $64.55 and last traded at $65.00. 16,463 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,132,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.49.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of UiPath in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of UiPath from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of UiPath from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of UiPath from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of UiPath in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.38.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.26.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The healthcare company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $186.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UiPath Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 10,625 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.38, for a total value of $747,787.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 648,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,656,632.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel Dines sold 1,383,168 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $77,457,408.00. Insiders sold a total of 5,040,866 shares of company stock valued at $282,720,204 in the last three months.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

