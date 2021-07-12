Ulysses Management LLC Invests $1.45 Million in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Ulysses Management LLC bought a new position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 50,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,452,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the first quarter worth $4,357,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 150,576.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 45,173 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 9.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 472,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,618,000 after acquiring an additional 41,027 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Huntsman by 1,241.9% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 52,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after buying an additional 48,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the first quarter valued at $829,000. 80.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HUN shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Huntsman in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet cut Huntsman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Huntsman from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Huntsman currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.53.

Shares of NYSE HUN traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.08. The company had a trading volume of 16,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,079,590. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Huntsman Co. has a 12 month low of $17.57 and a 12 month high of $32.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.37.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 6.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.53%.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

