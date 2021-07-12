Ulysses Management LLC Invests $4.08 Million in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Ulysses Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 30,000 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,075,000. Walmart comprises 0.4% of Ulysses Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,144 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 7,265 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Walmart by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 38,886 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 535,199 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $72,694,000 after purchasing an additional 19,672 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Walmart by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,206,574 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $163,889,000 after purchasing an additional 86,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,470 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $140.02. 48,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,574,374. The firm has a market cap of $392.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.46. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.28 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $139.91.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.20.

In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 5,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $845,283.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 6,906,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total value of $949,002,976.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $927,254,892. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,601,353 shares of company stock worth $3,980,360,351 over the last 90 days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

