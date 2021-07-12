Unicly Hashmasks Collection Market Cap Tops $3.11 Million (UMASK)

Unicly Hashmasks Collection (CURRENCY:UMASK) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 12th. Unicly Hashmasks Collection has a total market capitalization of $3.11 million and approximately $7,786.00 worth of Unicly Hashmasks Collection was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Unicly Hashmasks Collection has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Unicly Hashmasks Collection coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0311 or 0.00000092 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002967 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00044977 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.17 or 0.00116180 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.58 or 0.00161870 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,725.41 or 1.00027096 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $326.81 or 0.00969283 BTC.

Unicly Hashmasks Collection Profile

Unicly Hashmasks Collection’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins.

Unicly Hashmasks Collection Coin Trading

