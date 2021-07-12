United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Receives $34.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.33.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UBSI. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of United Bankshares from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 11.1% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 15.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 553,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,347,000 after acquiring an additional 73,267 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the first quarter valued at about $248,000. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 5.7% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,517,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,126,000 after acquiring an additional 136,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 2.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UBSI opened at $35.52 on Friday. United Bankshares has a 1-year low of $20.57 and a 1-year high of $42.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. United Bankshares had a net margin of 28.83% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $283.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Bankshares will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.33%.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

