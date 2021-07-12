UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Acquired by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 0.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,359 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 1.6% of Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $10,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,482,677 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $551,661,000 after purchasing an additional 243,529 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,623,499 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,348,195,000 after acquiring an additional 26,846 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,572,968 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $957,324,000 after acquiring an additional 10,713 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 102,002 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $37,952,000 after acquiring an additional 5,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reliant Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 13,324 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,957,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Argus upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $409.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.22.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $411.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $289.64 and a 52-week high of $425.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $406.44.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The business had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.72 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a $1.45 dividend. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

In related news, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total transaction of $1,169,970.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,593,367.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total transaction of $2,092,092.66. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,122,734.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,801 shares of company stock valued at $6,638,668 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

