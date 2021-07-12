Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Universal Electronics Inc. is the worldwide leader in universal control and sensing technologies for the smart home. The company designs, develops, manufactures and ships over 500 innovative products that are used by the world’s leading brands in the audio video, subscription broadcasting, connected home, tablet and smart phone markets. Its offers universal infrared and radio frequency (RF) remote controls; integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded; and software, firmware, and technology solutions, which enable devices, such as televisions, set-top boxes, stereos, smart phones, tablets, gaming controllers, and other consumer electronic devices to wirelessly connect and interact with home networks and interactive services to control and deliver digital entertainment and information. It serves cable and satellite television service providers; original equipment manufacturers; software development companies; subscription broadcasting providers. “

Get Universal Electronics alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on UEIC. Imperial Capital began coverage on Universal Electronics in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Universal Electronics from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of UEIC stock opened at $46.77 on Friday. Universal Electronics has a 12-month low of $35.09 and a 12-month high of $65.02. The company has a market cap of $643.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.58.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.08). Universal Electronics had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 6.47%. The business had revenue of $150.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.61 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Universal Electronics will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UEIC. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Universal Electronics by 1,780.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Universal Electronics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Electronics in the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Universal Electronics Company Profile

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for consumer electronics, subscription broadcasting, security, home automation, hospitality, and climate control markets.

Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Universal Electronics (UEIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.