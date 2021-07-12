Upwork Inc. (NYSE:UPWK) CEO Hayden Brown Sells 34,607 Shares

Upwork Inc. (NYSE:UPWK) CEO Hayden Brown sold 34,607 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $1,686,745.18.

Shares of NYSE:UPWK traded down $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.42. The stock had a trading volume of 34,772 shares.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

