USDK Price Up 0.1% Over Last Week (USDK)

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 12th. USDK has a market capitalization of $28.68 million and approximately $80.35 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDK coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, USDK has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002967 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00044977 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.17 or 0.00116180 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.58 or 0.00161870 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,725.41 or 1.00027096 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $326.81 or 0.00969283 BTC.

About USDK

USDK was first traded on May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. The official website for USDK is www.oklink.com . USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

USDK Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

