Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) is Newfoundland Capital Management’s 6th Largest Position

Newfoundland Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 8.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 399,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,230 shares during the period. Vale makes up approximately 2.3% of Newfoundland Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Newfoundland Capital Management’s holdings in Vale were worth $6,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Vale by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 14,768 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vale by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 518,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,769,000 after purchasing an additional 93,900 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Vale by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Vale by 202.0% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 66,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 44,301 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Vale by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,299,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,824,000 after buying an additional 151,805 shares during the period. 24.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vale alerts:

NYSE:VALE traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.12. 254,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,587,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Vale S.A. has a 52-week low of $10.29 and a 52-week high of $23.17. The stock has a market cap of $113.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.82.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. Vale had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 49.76%. The business had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.52 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $1.8803 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 8.92%. This is a boost from Vale’s previous Variable dividend of $0.30. Vale’s payout ratio is currently 61.61%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VALE shares. BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $18.30 target price on shares of Vale in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Vale in a research report on Monday. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Vale from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Vale from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.31.

Vale Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.