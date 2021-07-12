Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Shares Acquired by Caption Management LLC

Caption Management LLC grew its position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Caption Management LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Vale by 32.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 167,132,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,904,190,000 after buying an additional 41,008,285 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vale by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,968,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,216,049,000 after purchasing an additional 8,719,367 shares in the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vale by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 8,571,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,659,000 after purchasing an additional 598,760 shares in the last quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Vale by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 8,256,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,489,000 after purchasing an additional 264,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its stake in Vale by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 6,756,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,524 shares in the last quarter. 24.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vale stock opened at $22.11 on Monday. Vale S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $10.29 and a fifty-two week high of $23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $113.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.82.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.52 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 49.76% and a net margin of 22.30%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $1.8803 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This is an increase from Vale’s previous Variable dividend of $0.30. This represents a yield of 8.92%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.61%.

Several research analysts recently commented on VALE shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of Vale in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. HSBC boosted their target price on Vale from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Vale from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.31.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

