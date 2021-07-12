Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Sells 4 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc reduced its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 4 shares during the period. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, MRJ Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $49,000. 57.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,903.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,165.46.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total transaction of $380,396,506.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,941,144 shares in the company, valued at $183,170,005,302.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 131,283 shares of company stock worth $450,104,986 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,719.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3,350.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a P/E ratio of 70.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,871.00 and a 12-month high of $3,759.99.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.