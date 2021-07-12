Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Bought by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 8.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 0.9% of Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 72.8% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 900.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $157.52 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.76. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $118.29 and a 12-month high of $158.07.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

