Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Private Portfolio Partners LLC

Private Portfolio Partners LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 72.8% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $45,000.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $157.68. 34,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,395,010. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.76. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $118.29 and a 12-month high of $158.07.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

