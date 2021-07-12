Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,353 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,287,000. S&T Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,168,000. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,586,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,403,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 27,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,046,000 after buying an additional 5,455 shares during the period.

VB traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $224.25. 2,908 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 749,104. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $222.55. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $142.16 and a one year high of $228.87.

