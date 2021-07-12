Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 2,472.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,463,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,406,286 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 2.1% of Captrust Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.25% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $192,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,120,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $818,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $248,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 64,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $497,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $138.51 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $138.82. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $99.80 and a one year high of $142.28.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

