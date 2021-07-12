VAULT Market Capitalization Reaches $1.70 Million (VAULT)

VAULT (CURRENCY:VAULT) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 12th. Over the last week, VAULT has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar. VAULT has a total market capitalization of $1.70 million and $1,150.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VAULT coin can now be bought for approximately $4.03 or 0.00012000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002982 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00045316 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.35 or 0.00117277 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.52 or 0.00162491 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,485.83 or 0.99794575 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $325.71 or 0.00970682 BTC.

VAULT Profile

VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 421,360 coins. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @VaultInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here

VAULT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VAULT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VAULT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VAULT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

