Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Hits New 1-Year High at $326.62

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $326.62 and last traded at $323.76, with a volume of 728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $321.41.

VEEV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group raised shares of Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.29.

The stock has a market cap of $49.04 billion, a PE ratio of 144.13, a P/E/G ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $287.17.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $433.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.07 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.96, for a total value of $600,738.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,466.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 425 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.06, for a total transaction of $127,950.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,144 shares in the company, valued at $2,752,892.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,434 shares of company stock worth $3,252,420. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 5,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 415.7% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 874,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,035,000 after buying an additional 3,790 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

