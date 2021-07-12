Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Receives $22.22 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.22.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VLDR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a report on Sunday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Velodyne Lidar from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Bank of America began coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Get Velodyne Lidar alerts:

In related news, major shareholder David S. Hall sold 3,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total transaction of $36,768.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,244,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,201,021.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder David S. Hall sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $2,497,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,520,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,610,034.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,499,266 shares of company stock worth $55,685,384. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLDR. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,384,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,801,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Velodyne Lidar by 455.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 7,280 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,991,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Velodyne Lidar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,998,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Velodyne Lidar stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,622,442. Velodyne Lidar has a twelve month low of $8.97 and a twelve month high of $32.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.71.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $17.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Velodyne Lidar will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Velodyne Lidar Company Profile

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time three-dimensional vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers a broad lineup of surround-view lidar to support numerous end applications, including autonomous vehicles, drones, security, and mapping; and solid state lidar technology that combine the high reliability and long lifetime of traditional micro electro-mechanical systems solutions.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Velodyne Lidar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velodyne Lidar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.