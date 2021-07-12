Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Position Lessened by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 34.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 57,462 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $19,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 80.0% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $181.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $174.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.78. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.79 and a 1-year high of $210.66.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $726.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.93 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 33.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 6,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.17, for a total value of $1,128,054.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,835,798.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 12,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.57, for a total transaction of $2,210,103.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,873,635.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,954 shares of company stock worth $8,059,937 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Verisk Analytics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.67.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

