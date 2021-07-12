Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Acquired by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 62.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 677 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VRSK. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 460.0% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,620,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $463,095,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152,947 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $295,450,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 465.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,291,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,044 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 2,590.5% during the 1st quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,058,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,466 shares during the period. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 17,844.9% during the 1st quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 737,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,315,000 after acquiring an additional 733,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 6,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.87, for a total value of $1,069,499.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,040,800.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Constantine Iordanou sold 3,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.99, for a total transaction of $610,713.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 269,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,210,777.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,954 shares of company stock valued at $8,059,937. 2.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.67.

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $181.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $29.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $174.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.79 and a 1-year high of $210.66.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $726.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.93 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 25.16%. Verisk Analytics’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

