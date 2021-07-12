Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Sold by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden cut its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 7.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $6,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,288,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,287,759,000 after buying an additional 228,438 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,883,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $686,263,000 after buying an additional 139,195 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,959,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $521,581,000 after buying an additional 77,376 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 460.0% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,620,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $463,095,000 after buying an additional 2,152,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 17.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,151,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $380,165,000 after purchasing an additional 318,863 shares during the period. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.54, for a total value of $84,785.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,841,144.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Constantine Iordanou sold 3,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.99, for a total value of $610,713.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 269,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,210,777.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,954 shares of company stock valued at $8,059,937 over the last ninety days. 2.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $181.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.26, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $174.61. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.79 and a 12-month high of $210.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $726.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.93 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 25.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.02%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.67.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

