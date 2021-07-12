Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Shares Gap Down to $34.05

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $34.05, but opened at $33.01. Veritex shares last traded at $33.62, with a volume of 744 shares.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on Veritex from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

Get Veritex alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. Veritex had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $80.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.55 million. On average, analysts expect that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.59%.

In other news, Director William Don Ellis sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $865,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 173,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,006,469.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total transaction of $540,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 414,685 shares in the company, valued at $14,932,806.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,946,350 over the last ninety days. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VBTX. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Veritex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Veritex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 58.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veritex Company Profile (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial, mortgage warehouse, commercial real estate, construction and land, 1-4 family residential, paycheck protection program, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans; and purchased receivables financing.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.