Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veritiv Corporation engages in offering North American business-to-business distribution solutions. It provides packaging, print and print management, publishing, supply chain, facility and logistics solutions that span the entire lifecycle of core business operations. The company’s customers vary across a number of industries, including manufacturing, healthcare, retail and more. Veritiv Corporation is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Get Veritiv alerts:

Veritiv stock opened at $61.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $967.94 million, a PE ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.11. Veritiv has a 1 year low of $12.30 and a 1 year high of $67.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.15.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter. Veritiv had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 14.72%. On average, research analysts predict that Veritiv will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRTV. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 396.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 295,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after purchasing an additional 235,818 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,124,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,360,000 after purchasing an additional 184,713 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 321.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 189,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,049,000 after purchasing an additional 144,253 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Veritiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,607,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veritiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,043,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

About Veritiv

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The Packaging segment provides custom and standard packaging solutions.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veritiv (VRTV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veritiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.