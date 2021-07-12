Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,744 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 151.4% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 809.5% during the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 573 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. 64.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.93.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $2,569,201.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,455.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $2,039,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,377,674.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 82,903 shares of company stock worth $4,874,720 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:VZ opened at $55.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $231.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.05. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.83 and a twelve month high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.627 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

