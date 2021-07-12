Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) Receives C$10.91 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$10.91.

VET has been the subject of several research reports. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$9.25 to C$11.50 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$5.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$10.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of TSE:VET traded down C$0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting C$9.90. 833,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,998,633. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.58 billion and a PE ratio of 5.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.66. Vermilion Energy has a 12-month low of C$2.84 and a 12-month high of C$11.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$10.07.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$368.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$316.81 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

